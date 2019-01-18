WILMINGTON, Del. — The Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington is closed through the end of February for construction and improvement projects.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks and Recreation announced the temporary closure Friday. The zoo’s education building will remain open to host upcoming programs scheduled throughout January and February.

Officials say the otter exhibit will be converted into a new small animal contact area, the honeybees and hive learning and Andean condor exhibits will be improved and the exhibit for South American capybaras will be renovated.

The changes will mean some animals will move to upgraded facilities, but officials say it also helps the zoo prepare for the arrival of new species in the spring.

