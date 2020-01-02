Firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement,” Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said in a statement. “Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.”

Jones added, “Behind every fire is a devastated family or property owner.”

Fornell said the photo was taken outside a vacant house city’s west side, where the fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday. The house was too dangerous to enter, he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD