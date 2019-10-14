Gallery Director Angela Kellett says the 1960s etching was normally secured with a lock and cable but they’re missing. It’s unclear whether the thief cut them off earlier or during the bare 30 seconds he was in the store before stealing the piece.

Surveillance cameras caught the man strolling down Geary Street with the etching.

Kellett says the limited-edition piece is very well known and unlikely to be sold online.

Anyone with information on the theft can contact police.

