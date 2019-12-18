The report said Fernandes also had a small bruise on his face. The woman, whose name was redacted in the report, told investigators she hit him with a “hair iron” in self defense.

AD

The woman told investigators she did not want to press charges, the report said. The deputy gave her a business card and a domestic violence packet. But Fernandes was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into jail.

AD

In a statement, Sao Paulo FC said it “is waiting for the investigation of the facts in order to define the appropriate measures.”

“In its almost 90 years of existence, the Sao Paulo Football Club has built a history marked by solid principles of conduct and makes no exceptions,” the club said.

A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records. Fernandes was being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD