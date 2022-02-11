On Feb. 22, the 48 will be winnowed down to 12 jurors and three alternatives, said Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith.

Attorneys and occasionally Smith have been questioning prospective jurors one by one since Tuesday to weed out any who might be biased on the question of Hankison’s guilt.

“I’m very pleasantly surprised the way the week has gone,” Hankison’s attorney, Stewart Mathews said Friday. Stewart said he is confident lawyers will be successful choosing a jury from the group of 48. Last year, Mathews had asked that the trial be moved out of Louisville because of the publicity the Taylor case has attracted, but Smith denied the request.

After finishing with prospective jurors on Friday, lawyers discussed how the trial would move forward. Barbara Maines Whaley, a prosecutor with the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, said she planned to call about 30 witnesses to testify. Mathews said the two sides would be questioning many of the same witnesses.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who worked as an emergency medical technician, was shot multiple times during a botched narcotics raid on March 13, 2020. No drugs were found in her Louisville apartment, and the warrant used to enter by force was later found to be flawed.

Advertisement

Hankison was not charged in Taylor’s death, but he faces three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing shots that went into a neighbor’s apartment. He was fired from the force. Two other officers on the scene with Hankison who fired bullets that struck Taylor were not charged in her death.