The juror said the panel asked about additional charges and prosecutors told them there would not be any because they “didn’t feel they could make them stick.”

“The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case,” the unidentified juror said. “The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them.”

The juror’s public statement came hours after a Jefferson County circuit judge ruled that they could speak publicly about the proceedings for the sake of transparency and public trust in the investigation.

Cameron (R) had opposed the juror’s request, arguing that letting them discuss what happened would be unfair to witnesses and other jurors.

Cameron said Tuesday that he disagreed with the judge’s decision but did not plan to file an appeal. Prosecutors considered the legal issues of causation and justification, among others, when determining what charges to recommend to grand jurors, he said.

“As Special Prosecutor, it was my decision to ask for an indictment on charges that could be proven under Kentucky law,” Cameron said in a statement. “Indictments obtained in the absence of sufficient proof under the law do not stand up and are not fundamentally fair to anyone.”

No one was directly charged in the killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, during the execution of a search warrant as part of a drug investigation in March. Grand jurors indicted former Louisville officer Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly risking the safety of three people in a neighboring apartment when his bullets entered their home. He has pleaded not guilty.

— Marisa Iati

NORTH CAROLINA

Nonnative jellyfish seen off three beaches

Jellyfish native to the other side of the world have been seen off multiple North Carolina beaches, prompting some experts to tell beachgoers to kill the invasive species if the opportunity arises.

White-spotted jellyfish were seen three times between Wrightsville Beach and Beaufort during a two-week span this fall, the nonprofit Science by the Sea said earlier this month.

“Be on the lookout for this invasive species,” the group said in a Facebook post. “Feel free to scoop them out of the water and deposit on land if you see one. . . . This species has detrimental impacts to our local waters.”

Moving the jellyfish to land causes them to die. The species is native to the West Pacific, from Australia to Japan, and is known to travel in “huge swarms” that devastate the “food web,” according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute.

Agriculture Department officials say the species was first reported off the California coast in 1981 and it’s suspected juveniles reached the Carolinas by clinging to ships passing through the Panama Canal.

Experts say the jellyfish appear to “grow to unusually large sizes, upwards of 24 inches across,” off the U.S. coast. One found off the coast of North Carolina had reached 28 inches, the institute reports.