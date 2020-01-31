Authorirties say the school lost out on more than $3 million in tuition payments from more than 250 students in a scheme that ran from 2013 through 2017.

Prosecutors say they still do not know how much money Williams made in the scheme.

Former DSU associate registrar Crystal Martin, who accepted the bribes, will be sentenced next month.

Under the scheme, Williams collected a fee from the students who sought to pay in-state tuition, and Williams paid a percentage of that fee to Martin as a bribe.