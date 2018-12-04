FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Brie Larson arrives at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Larson packs a punch in the first female-led “Captain Marvel” film. Marvel Studios unveiled the second trailer for the upcoming superhero film during “Monday Night Football.” And it wasn’t long before Larson’s Carol Danvers’ character brings some hurt. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Brie Larson packs a punch in the first female-led “Captain Marvel” film.

Marvel Studios unveiled the second trailer for the upcoming superhero film during “Monday Night Football.” And it wasn’t long before Larson’s Carol Danvers’ character brings some hurt.

Samuel L. Jackson, in his role as Nick Fury, explains the difference between Skrulls and Krees. Annette Bening appears as the Kree who rescued Danvers so she could live “longer, stronger, superior.”

Danvers has memories of her previous life.

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is due in theaters in March.

