LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears has been granted a restraining order against a former confidante who she says has been harassing her family.

A judge Wednesday ordered the man, 44-year-old Sam Lutfi, to stay at least 200 yards from Spears, her parents and her sons.

The restraining order petition says Lutfi has been sending harassing and threatening texts to Spears’ family and disparaging them on social media and has been causing her severe mental trauma.

The Spears family has been in legal fights for years with Lutfi, a former friend of Spears who once said he was her manager.

She received a restraining order against him on similar grounds in 2009.

Lutfi’s lawyer said in a statement that they are disappointed in the order, which is overly broad and violates Lutfi’s constitutional rights.

