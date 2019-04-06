WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters are honoring a seasoned news photographer with an award.

WCHS/WVAH-TV news photographer Brad Rice was named Saturday as the recipient of the West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award at the group’s annual meeting. The annual award goes an individual in West Virginia broadcasting for at least 20 years, who has made significant contributions to news reporting, management or education.

Rice, who has worked at the Charleston station for 25 years, graduated from West Virginia State University in 1986 with a degree in communications. He started his career at West Virginia Public Broadcasting as a production assistant in 1989 and moved to WCHS four years later as news photographer.

In addition to regular news assignments, Rice produces two weekly franchise segments, “West Virginia Wildlife” and “Traveling West Virginia.”

