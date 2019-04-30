This image released by Polk & Co. shows Santino Fontana, center, during a performance of “Tootsie.” The Tony Award nominations will be announced Tuesday. (Matthew Murphy/Polk & Co. via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The theater world will be up early and listening carefully on Tuesday morning: Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon are announcing Tony Award nominations — and it promises to be a nail-biter.

With no Broadway show dominating the conversation as in the past with musicals like “Hamilton” or “Dear Evan Hansen,” the nominations this year are more of a toss-up.

Will the exuberant “Be More Chill” lead the pack for the best new musical? Or will the adult “Hadestown”? Or will it be “Tootsie,” the crowd-pleasing show based on the movie?

The season also saw 14 new plays, including the Northern Irish drama “The Ferryman,” Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a play about Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and the stage adaptation of “Network.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.