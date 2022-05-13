Brooklyn train shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Placeholder while article actions load

Train shooting suspect pleads not guilty Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Frank James, the man accused of opening fire inside a subway car in Brooklyn last month and eluding police for nearly 30 hours afterward, pleaded not guilty Friday to terrorism and firearms charges. Appearing in federal court in Brooklyn, James, 62, looked nonchalant as U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz peppered him with a standard set of questions about his educational background and his state of mind.

James is charged with committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence for the shooting that left 10 people, ranging in age from 16 to 60, wounded, though none killed. The charges could land James a possible life sentence.

The judge ordered that he remain held without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn; his next court date is scheduled for July 25.

Authorities have not alleged what they think motivated James to set off smoke bombs and fire a barrage of bullets at morning commuters on a train bound for Manhattan as it pulled into a station in Sunset Park on April 12. The public picture that has emerged of him has come largely from videos he apparently posted online, in which he made bigoted statements, delved into baseless claims and spoke ominously about committing violence. He had been arrested many times previously, mostly for low-level crimes.

Officials say they believe James’s 9mm Glock pistol jammed, cutting short the terrifying episode and possibly sparing lives.

James left behind personal belongings that helped authorities identify and capture him after a nearly 30-hour manhunt. Several people called authorities after he was spotted in the East Village — around the time James called police himself to notify them of his whereabouts, officials have said.

A $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward was expected to be split among the callers, excluding James.

— Shayna Jacobs

Nurse gets probation in fatal medicine error

A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient was sentenced to three years of probation Friday as hundreds of health-care workers rallied outside the courthouse.

A state judge imposed the sentence on RaDonda Vaught after she apologized to relatives of the victim, Charlene Murphey, and said she’ll be forever haunted by her mistake. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication.

Nashville Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Smith said Vaught, 38, would receive judicial diversion, a way for first-time offenders to have their charges dropped and their records expunged after successfully completing probation. Prosecutors had argued against diversion, although they were not opposed to probation.

The crowd of nurses outside protesting cheered, cried and hugged after hearing the sentence.

Vaught reported her error as soon as she realized what she had done wrong — injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium instead of the sedative Versed into Murphey, 75, on Dec. 26, 2017. Vaught admitted making several errors that led to the fatal injection, but her defense attorney argued that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partly to blame.

— Associated Press

Storms blamed for

3 deaths in Midwest

Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead.

In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger near Blomkest, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said. And a person died Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D., as a result of severe weather, Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Also in South Dakota, Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Wendy Lape, 61, was traveling home to Wentworth with her husband in a vehicle about 5 p.m. Thursday when straight-line winds struck. Lape died of her injuries Friday morning, officials said.

Earlier in the week, storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash.

— Associated Press

