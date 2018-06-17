SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka wins US Open for 2nd straight year, becoming 6th player to go back-to-back.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
