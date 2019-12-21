The Tennessean reports Beathard was the brother of quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers. The report says the victim also was the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.

Police said the argument began over a woman inside the bar and turned into a larger fight involving more people outside. Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed in their sides, according to authorities. A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Police say they are searching for suspects in the stabbings.

The 49ers organization was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of Beathard’s death, the team said in a release.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one,” the team said.

