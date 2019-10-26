Prosecutors say Koch gave 34-year-old Izmir Koch his passport and a duplicate Ohio driver’s license to help Izmir Koch flee to Russia instead of reporting to prison in mid-August.

Izmir Koch was sentenced in July to 30 months in prison for attacking a man who’d identified himself as Jewish outside a Cincinnati restaurant. Koch was accused of shouting that he wanted to kill “all of the Jews” during the 2017 attack.

Baris Koch’s attorneys say their client wasn’t involved in his brother’s failure to report to prison and didn’t “conceal any crime from law enforcement.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD