UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police say two brothers, ages 1 and 3, have drowned in their swimming pool in western Pennsylvania.

Uniontown Police were called to the home on Whiteman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say adults were at home. Authorities are investigating how the boys ended up in the pool.

Resuscitation efforts were not successful.

Police have not released any names.

