Emergency responders began searching for the helicopter and the brothers after a concerned friend notified officials that they lost communication with the Robinson R44 helicopter Monday evening, the Coast Guard said. The helicopter left from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and was heading for the Dare County Regional Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Wednesday that it is investigating the crash.
In addition to the Coast Guard and the Tyrrell Sheriff’s Office, the agencies involved in the search included the N.C. Marine Patrol, U.S. Fish & Wildlife and N.C. Emergency Management.