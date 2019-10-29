The men entered not guilty pleas Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota. U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright ruled that Issam Hamade would remain in custody. A detention hearing for Usama Hamade was continued to Nov. 8.

Prosecutors say the men arranged for the shipment of drone parts to Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization. An attorney for Issam Hamade says there’s little evidence that shipments were intended for Hezbollah.

