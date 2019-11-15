Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl between the rivals.

Steelers center Maurkic Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.

The league said Garrett will have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.

The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.

