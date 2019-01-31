FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Bryan Cranston attends the 2018 Performer Peer Group Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans. Showtime said Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, that Cranston will play the lead role in “Your Honor,” a limited series from executive producers Robert and Michelle King of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” and Peter Moffat. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, file) (Associated Press)

PASADENA, Calif. — Bryan Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans.

Showtime said Thursday that Cranston will play the lead role in “Your Honor,” a limited series from executive producers Robert and Michelle King of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” and Peter Moffat.

Cranston, who’s also producing, plays a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. It becomes the catalyst for what Showtime called “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.”

Production on the 10-episode series will begin later this year in New Orleans, the cable channel said. A debut date for “Your Honor” was not announced.

Cranston, who starred in “Breaking Bad,” is appearing on Broadway in “Network,” an adaptation of the 1976 film.

