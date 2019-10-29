Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a former Disney employee and his cousin used fake IDs to sneak into the park last year and steal items valued at thousands of dollars, selling them in a lucrative market for exclusive memorabilia.

Authorities have charged the men with dealing in stolen property, grand theft and burglarizing a structure at the park.

Lopez purchased the items on eBay and is said to be cooperating with authorities.

