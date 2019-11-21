Gonzalez, doing business as DIG Enterprises, did not immediately respond to an email for comment and his cellphone mailbox was full.

The Journal Sentinel says Antetokounmpo made a $40,000 down payment on work that was expected to top $238,000. The lawsuit says some of the work was never done or wasn’t done correctly.

Antetokounmpo claims Gonzalez fraudulently obtained more than $144,000 just for the fence project, didn’t install it or get the necessary permits.

