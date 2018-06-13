WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say a burglary suspect who was shot after illegally entering a home has died.

New Castle County police on Wednesday identified 20 year-old Elijah Gordy-Stith as the suspect who was shot Monday night after unlawfully entering a home while a family was inside.Investigators Gordy-Stith suffered a gunshot wound to the torso after the homeowner confronted him.

The homeowner was not injured.

No charges have been filed.

