PHILADELPHIA — Police say a seemingly out-of-control city bus ran a red light, hit two cars, and then plowed onto a home’s lawn where people were lounging in a splash pool, killing one man.

Police say the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus carrying 15 passengers crashed into the pool and then a home in the city’s Frankford neighborhood around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Fifty-two-year-old James Derbyshire was killed as he swam. Police say a second swimmer and another person on the lawn were struck, and in stable condition.

The 49-year-old bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The name of the bus driver has not been released.

The impact left a gaping hole in the home.

It’s not clear why the driver lost control. The investigation continues as officials examine footage from inside and outside cameras on the bus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.