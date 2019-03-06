TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it’s building the fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster in the world.

The Florida-based theme park said last week that the 200-foot (60-meter) coaster also will be North America’s tallest hybrid roller coaster when it opens next year.

A hybrid roller coaster has a mixture of wood and steel building materials.

The coaster is a reincarnation of the park’s Gwazi ride, an old wooden roller coaster that closed in 2015.

