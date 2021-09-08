By Associated PressToday at 12:56 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 12:56 p.m. EDTShareComment0Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.All times are Eastern.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightWASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.