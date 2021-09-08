TOP STORIES:
CHANGING ECONOMY-SILICON VALLEY — Wealthy Silicon Valley companies have struggled over how to recall their high-paid employees to the office post-pandemic. Their varied -- and sometimes quickly reversed -- attempts to justify free food and expensive real estate may establish a new employment model that could ripple across much of U.S. business. And it may involve much less office work than once expected, which in turn could challenge one of Silicon Valley’s most cherished notions –- that open offices and employee perks are necessary to spark innovation. By Michael Liedtke and Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.
THERANOS FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL — Opening arguments are expected to start in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. With her promises to revolutionize medicine, she once seemed destined to become Silicon Valley’s next superstar. But the company collapsed, and now she faces criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises. UPCOMING:
CHINA CRACKDOWN — An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Behind the changes is President Xi Jinping’s vision of reviving an idealized earlier era of vigorous party leadership, with more economic equality and tighter control over society and billionaire entrepreneurs. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.
MARKETS & ECONOMY:
FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street with technology companies leading the way lower, a reversal of the gains they posted a day earlier. SENT: 620 words, photo. UPCOMING: Will be updated through trading, final version by about 5 p.m.
FEDERAL RESERVE-BEIGE BOOK — The Federal Reserve releases its latest ‘Beige Book’ survey of economic conditions. The Beige Book is based on anecdotal reports from businesses and will be considered along with other data when Fed policymakers meet next. By Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after 2 p.m. release, then expanded.
JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for July. By Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after 10 a.m. release, then expanded.
PHILATHROPY:
PHILANTHROPY-911 DAY-SERVICE — David Paine and Jay Winuk — who successfully lobbied the federal government to officially rename the day September 11 National Day of Service & Remembrance – are expanding their efforts with a CNN telethon of sorts that gets pledges of good deeds instead of money. UPCOMING:
TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:
AMAZON-CASHIER-LESS-WHOLE FOODS — There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will bring its cashier-less technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 260 words, photos.
AUSTRALIA-DEFAMATION — Australia’s highest court has made a landmark ruling that media outlets are “publishers” of allegedly defamatory comments posted by third parties on their official Facebook pages. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 530 words, photos.
PERSONAL FINANCE:
BEHIND THE WHEEL-GREEN CAR MYTHS — Hybrid and fully electric vehicles are more expensive than comparable gasoline-engine cars to purchase initially. But there’s more to the story. By Mark Takahashi of Edmunds. SENT: 780 words, photos.
ON THE MONEY-NERDWALLET-HEALTH COSTS-RETIREMENT — Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item, estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. But there are ways to take the reins and keep expenses from spiraling, even before you retire. Health savings accounts can help you save tax-deductible cash toward future medical costs. Finding the right Medicare policy can ensure that your doctors are in network and your medications are covered. Planning for your long-term care needs can help you handle a change in circumstances. And being a savvy health care consumer will help you avoid unnecessary medical bills. By Kate Ashford of NerdWallet. SENT: 780 words, photo.
INTERNATIONAL:
JAPAN-POLITICS — One of the main candidates to be Japan’s next prime minister says the country needs a new type of capitalism to address income and social gaps caused by the pandemic. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 490 words, photos.
___