Court records say the seven men had escaped from Richland Parish Detention Center on Oct. 28.

The documents say cellphone data led investigators to a motel where Toney had rented a room. He was seen on surveillance video signaling the escapees into the room and was later seen bringing eight sausage biscuits from McDonald’s.

Deputies surrounded the motel and arrested Toney and the escapees.

It’s unclear whether Toney has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

