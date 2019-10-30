The effort will include workforce development, diversity and self-help components. Columbus’ Franklin University and programs serving at-risk youth, former prison inmates and other vulnerable populations are participating.

James “Buster” Douglas is a Columbus native who faced 42-1 odds against Tyson, the reigning undisputed world heavyweight champion when the two fought Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo. Douglas prevailed in a stunning upset.

The contest gained renewed attention with the release of an ESPN documentary in December.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD