Mueller said in his victory speech that “Trumpism has no place in South Bend.” He declared the city would take the election momentum into 2020 and pointed to Buttigieg while saying “with our next president standing right over there.”

The crowd responded with a chant of “Pete! Pete! Pete!”

Buttigieg had called Mueller’s Democratic primary win in May a “good validation” of his administration’s work in the 100,000-person city since he became mayor in 2012.

