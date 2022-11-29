Buttigieg says Memphis de-icing project will help move cargo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Memphis on Tuesday to tout the grand opening of a $300 million airport de-icing area that will help make cargo operations there more efficient as the busy holiday shipping season gets underway.

The new 3.3-million-square-foot (307,000-square-meter) de-icing facility “will be able to de-ice 12 wide-bodied cargo aircraft at the same time, right before they hit the runway, helping to get toys, and food, and medicine, and so many other things where they need to go, quickly and efficiently,” Buttigieg said.