INDIANA

Buttigieg seeks federal help on shooting probe

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., formally asked the U.S. Justice Department to help him respond to the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by a white police officer in his city, but he stopped short of asking for a federal investigation.

In the weeks since South Bend police Sgt. Ryan O’Neill shot and killed Eric J. Logan, Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate, has faced criticism from an angry community that wants answers. Black activists have called on Buttigieg to ask the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to weigh in.

“The tragedy has touched off a painful discussion in our community about race, policing, and violence,” Buttigieg wrote in his letter. “Many South Bend residents, concerned about racial issues and their impact on our department, believe that the Department of Justice could be of assistance.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Buttigieg’s request stops short of asking for any investigation, instead asking the department to tell him what resources it might be able to provide. Even if the mayor had asked for a broad review of his police department,

it is unlikely the Justice Department would have obliged. While the Civil Rights Division in the Obama administration was aggressive about pushing police restructuring, President Trump’s former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, was much less amenable to getting federal law enforcement involved in such cases. Attorney General William P. Barr has maintained Sessions’s view.

A judge on Wednesday appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the June 16 shooting, the Associated Press reported. A St. Joseph County judge assigned Richard Hertel from Ripley County as special prosecutor.

— Colby Itkowitz and Matt Zapotosky

DEFENSE DEPARTMENT

Navy SEAL sentenced for posing with corpse

A Navy SEAL who was acquitted of killing a wounded Islamic State captive but convicted of posing with the corpse was sentenced by a military jury Wednesday to a reduction in rank and four months of confinement.

A judge, however, credited Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher with enough time already spent in custody to ensure he won’t be locked up.

The sentence will not go into effect until it is approved by the commanding officer overseeing the court-martial.

Earlier, Gallagher addressed the jury that had acquitted him Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and other counts stemming from an incident during a 2017 deployment to Iraq.

“I put a black eye on the two communities that I love — the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy — specifically the SEAL community,” he said.

The jury reduced Gallagher’s rank by one grade to petty officer 1st class and ordered his monthly pay cut by $2,697 for four months.

The judge then modified the sentence, capping the pay cut at two months and giving Gallagher 60 days’ credit for being held in overly harsh conditions before being tried and being deprived of treatment for a traumatic brain injury. Gallagher also got credit for 201 days of pretrial confinement.

Gallagher told the jury he was fully responsible for his actions on the day he took photos with the body of the 17-year-old militant. One image shows him clutching the hair of the corpse with one hand and holding a knife in another.

The photos were taken after Gallagher and other SEALs provided medical treatment for the captive, who was wounded in an airstrike and handed over by Iraqi forces.

President Trump, who intervened this year to have Gallagher moved from the brig to less restrictive confinement, tweeted congratulations to the SEAL and his family.

“You have been through much together. Glad I could help!” the president wrote.

— Associated Press