Cabin company featured on reality show settles lead claims

The company featured on the cable TV show “Maine Cabin Masters” has settled claims that it violated lead safety and exposure rules on some of its renovations.
Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust are a special concern for children because lead can harm brain development and cause other problems.
“Television shows that demonstrate home remodeling have a special responsibility to model lead-safe work practices and help their viewers understand common-sense measures to protect themselves and their children from lead hazards,” Larry Starfield, acting administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, said Tuesday in a statement.
The company has since secured Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule certification and agreed to follow the guidelines in the future, the EPA said. It also paid a $16,500 penalty. A company representative didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.
The show, broadcast on the Warner Bros. Discovery Network, follows a crew that transforms outdated cabins in the remote woods of Maine.