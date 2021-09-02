The stiff southwest wind, gusting for days as high as 40 mph, died to just a light breeze overnight. The Caldor Fire moved only slightly and the firefighters’ strategy of steering flames south and east toward the burn scar, now free of fuel, left by the massive Tamarack Fire earlier this year may be working.
Even the air was crystal clear with only a whiff of burn on the breeze.
“Tahoe is still at risk so people are going to remain evacuated,” Keith Wade, a CalFire spokesperson told reporters. “Along the south end of this fire, Alpine County, Douglas County, Amador County — all three are at risk still.”
The Caldor Fire has moved aggressively in recent weeks to the edge of Lake Tahoe, one of the state’s most storied and popular natural wonders, a deep blue basin high in the Sierra Nevada that is North America’s largest high-altitude lake.
More than 20,000 residents in communities along the southern edge have been ordered out of their homes for several days, with many driving down the mountain to Reno, Nev. or bunking with friends in less-threatened towns. But the air quality at one part of the lake has been dangerous with several days of pollutants at levels 12 times higher than what is considered safe.
The fire has capped an odd year or so for this strong, been-here-since-birth local community that guards Tahoe’s history and traditions rigorously.
First the covid-19 pandemic prompted many from the Bay Area to decamp for their houses here, bringing the virus along with them in some cases. Locals asked several times for people to simply stop coming. Then came the fire, which has destroyed more than 600 structures in an eastern march through pine, fir and drought-dry fuels stands.
It is one of only two fires in state history ever to burn cross the Sierra; the first was the Dixie Fire, still burning to the north. The Caldor Fire is now 23 percent contained.
The dry conditions — year two of the state’s most recent drought — prompted federal officials to close the state’s 20 million acres of federal forest land as Labor Day weekend approaches. Signs along the roads flash warnings against camp fires and barbecues.
On Thursday, CalFire established a base at the Heavenly Valley Ski Resort, one of several resorts around the lake that provide world class skiing. Firefighters ran the resort’s snow machines Thursday to keep the ground damp.
“It has been ironic these past few days because our air has been great and we have fires all around us,” said Etienne Goldstein, a bartender for nearly two decades at Bar of America, a local social hub here. “It’s all been pretty intense. And as fire officials told us you never know now when it’s your turn, but it will be your turn.”
Goldstein took in a pair of friends who evacuated their home in South Lake Tahoe, one of scores here who have done so. But the Caldor Fire diaspora covers much of the region now, including across the nearby state line in Nevada.
“I didn’t think it would get so real so fast,” said Natliya Tyaglo, an artist who evacuated her home in South Lake Tahoe and is now temporarily sheltering at the Reno Sparks Convention Center.
Tyaglo left the home she bought a year ago at 2:30 a.m. Monday, stopping first at a friend’s home in Carson City, Nev. She does not expect to be back in her home for 10 days or so, if the wind and weather continue to be favorable for fire fighting, as is now forecast.
“I know the forest is going to be changed and that is what saddens me the most — a decades-old tree cannot be rebuilt,” she said. “I’m heartbroken but trying to remain positive.”
Like many California kids, Tyaglo fell in love with the Tahoe area as a child and had spent much of her professional life as a painter looking for ways to live there. She achieved that dream about seven years ago.
She has no plans to leave.
“I think people who live in the area need to come together in these times,” Tyaglo said. “My hunger is that people come together and don’t give up. You cannot only love a place when it is beautiful. I feel like the time is now for people to come together.”
Clay Cunningham and his family are in a motel in Carson City, Nev., “playing,” in his words, “the waiting game.” He is beginning to hear rumors, nothing more, that he may be able to return home soon.
He moved to Tahoe from the Midwest, and like Tyaglo, has no plans to leave.
“I just like California,” he said. “I like living where I live.”
But this fire and commotion it has caused may prompt his son, who evacuated with Cunningham, to move.
“He has been making more comments about how this is even more a reason to move to Alaska,” Cunningham said. “He might bail.”
Gravina reported from Reno, Nev.