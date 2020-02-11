A New Jersey native, Whelan will succeed Nancy Blattner, who became Caldwell’s first-ever lay president in 2009. Blattner is leaving her post to become president of Fontbonne University in Missouri, another Catholic institution.

Caldwell was founded in 1939 by the Sisters of Saint Dominic as a women’s college. The then-Archbishop of Newark was named its first president, and the school was led by several nuns over the years. Caldwell went co-ed in 1986 and became a university in 2014.