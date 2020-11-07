Free climbers use ropes to catch them if they fall, but not to help them ascend.

El Capitan is one of the world’s most famous climbing spots.

Harrington, 34, had climbed a particular route on the wall — called Golden Gate — many times, but never in a single day. Nearly a year ago, she was injured in a scary fall. She vowed to try again and spent months training in her home gym in Tahoe City, Calif.

This time, she ascended with the assistance of her boyfriend, Adrian Ballinger, a renowned Mount Everest guide, and Alex Honnold, famous for his free solo climb of El Capitan. They were tied to the same rope.

Three quakes reported in Anchorage area: Three earthquakes shook Alaska’s largest city early Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The strongest of the three, at magnitude 5.0, was recorded just before 3:30 a.m. The Alaska Earthquake Center says that was followed minutes later by a 3.9-magnitude quake. The third earthquake, at magnitude 4.4, was recorded just after 6 a.m. All three quakes were centered about 20 miles north of Anchorage. All were located at a depth of about 25 miles.

Judge bars researcher from moving to apartment: U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman refused Friday to allow a former Chinese researcher at the University of California at Davis to move to an apartment for her own safety while she awaits trial on charges of lying about her ties to the Chinese government. Newman said that he was sympathetic to concerns about online death threats made against researcher Juan Tang, but that allowing her to move out of a Bay Area lawyer’s home into an apartment was not the answer. Tang is accused of lying on her visa application by claiming she had no ties to China’s military or Communist Party.