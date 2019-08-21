CALIFORNIA

School reopens probe of Nazi salute video

School officials in Orange County said they will reopen an investigation into a group of high school students seen on video giving Nazi salutes last year after additional racist images surfaced, according to a report Wednesday.

The initial video obtained by the Daily Beast — which posted about eight seconds of it — shows members of the boys’ water polo team at Pacifica High School in an empty room that administrative officials say was later used for an athletic banquet. The video showed about 10 boys in a stiff-arm salute while singing a Nazi marching song.

The Garden Grove Unified School District said in a statement that the footage was recorded in November but that administrators hadn’t become aware of the video until March. It said the students were unsupervised at the time. The district said Monday that administrators had “addressed the situation with all students and families involved” but did not specify what disciplinary actions it took.

The Los Angeles Times reported that since Monday, officials said several other videos showing students engaged in hate speech have surfaced. Those videos will be examined as part of the district’s reopened investigation. It was not immediately clear what’s in the new videos or whether they included students from Pacifica High.

Pacifica High School Principal Steve Osborne apologized during a school board meeting Tuesday for failing to address the original video with the entire school immediately after it was brought to administrators’ attention.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

4 students wounded at college block party

Four college students were wounded when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of 200 people outside a library near Clark Atlanta University and then escaped in the chaos, authorities said.

All four injured women were in stable condition after the gunfire, which happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, Atlanta police said.

The gunshots began after an argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire, investigators said.

The shooter had not yet been apprehended as of Wednesday evening.

The four students were shot outside a library that serves Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges.

Two of the victims, ages 17 and 18, are students at Spelman College, a nearby women’s school. Investigators believe the other two women, ages 18 and 19, are Clark Atlanta students, police said.

The block party, held the night before the first day of classes, was celebrating the end of orientation for new students.

On Wednesday, there was a heavy security presence on campus and in front of the library.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

Court rules elector not bound by popular vote

A U.S. appeals court in Denver said electoral college members can vote for the presidential candidate of their choice and aren’t bound by the popular vote in their states.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled Tuesday that the Colorado secretary of state violated the Constitution in 2016 when he removed an elector and nullified his vote when the elector refused to cast his ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who won the state’s popular vote.

Most states require electors to vote for the candidate who won the popular vote in that state, but the Denver appeals court said states do not have that authority.

The Constitution allows electors to cast their votes at their own discretion, the ruling said, “and the state does not possess countervailing authority to remove an elector and to cancel his vote in response to the exercise of that Constitutional right.”

The elector at the center of the case, Micheal Baca, was part of a group known as “Hamilton electors” who tried to convince electors who were pledged to Clinton or Donald Trump to unite behind a consensus candidate to deny Trump the presidency.

After a flurry of filings in state and federal courts, the electors met on Dec. 19, 2016, and Baca crossed out Clinton’s name on his ballot and wrote in John Kasich, the governor of Ohio who also ran in the Republican presidential primary.

Then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams refused to count the vote and removed Baca as an elector. He replaced him with another elector who voted for Clinton.

Baca’s attorneys said the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to hear the case because it conflicts with a decision from Washington state’s Supreme Court. That court said in May that electors could be fined for not casting ballots for the popular vote winner.

Colorado’s current secretary of state, Jena Griswold, decried the ruling Tuesday in Colorado but did not immediately say if she would appeal.

— Associated Press

Man charged over Trump-shaped ecstasy pills: A Florida man who was found to have ecstasy pills shaped like President Trump's head has been charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Brendan Dolan-King, 23, was charged on Friday in Clearwater after police searched his apartment in June and discovered fentanyl and five orange pills shaped like Trump's head, which were later found to contain the hallucinogen MDMA, or ecstasy. The confiscation resembles an incident in Indiana in 2018, when the Lafayette Courier-Journal reported that police patrolling an interstate highway seized an orange tablet in the shape of the 45th president's head, with his lips puckered on the front and "Great Again" printed on the back.