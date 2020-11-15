Because of favorable weather, crews have seen little fire spread in the past five days, the Forest Service said. Crews are also gaining the upper hand in repairing some of the damage to forests created by fighting the fire with heavy equipment, including bulldozers.

Of 338 miles of “dozer line,” 258 miles have been completely repaired, or 76 percent. Roads are also being repaired. Of 148 miles that were used as a fire line, 118 miles — about 80 percent — have been repaired.

“We are working on restoring some of the impact on the landscape,” said Sunshine Meitzner, a Forest Service public information officer.

Although the Sierra National Forest remains closed through Nov. 24, Meitzner said the Forest Service is reassessing the closure boundaries.

The Creek Fire is the fourth-largest fire in California history (five of the top six happened this year) and the largest single-incident fire, trailing three “complex” fires where multiple incidents merged. The Creek Fire has destroyed 853 structures and damaged 64. There were 29 firefighter injuries reported.

In the Sequoia National Forest, the SQF Complex Fire was 83 percent contained as of Saturday and had burned 174,178 acres.

— Fresno Bee

WASHINGTON

Hiker recovering after

advanced life support

A hiker who was rescued after being lost overnight in a whiteout in Mount Rainier National Park has been revived in what his medical team is calling an amazing recovery.

The Seattle Times reported that Michael Knapinski, 45, of Woodinville died in the emergency room at Harborview Medical Center after being flown off the mountain Nov. 8.

He had a pulse when he arrived at the hospital but soon his heart stopped, said Jenelle Badulak, one of the first doctors to treat him.

“He died while he was in the ER, which gave us the unique opportunity to try and save his life by basically bypassing his heart and lungs, which is the most advanced form of artificial life support that we have in the world,” Badulak said.

The medical team repeatedly performed CPR and hooked him up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, which pumped blood out of his body into a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide, and then back into the body.

His heart was stopped for 45 minutes. After the doctors restarted it, the medical team spent the night beside him to make sure he continued to stabilize.

Two days later, Knapinski woke up. Trauma nurse Whitney Holen was there and said the first thing he wanted was to call his family.

“He was crying and they were crying and I’m fairly sure I cried a little bit,” Holen said. “It was just really special to see someone that we had worked so hard on from start to finish to then wake up that dramatically and that impressively.”

She added, “It reminded me of this is why we do this. This is why we are doing the long hours, this is why we’re away from our families, this is why we’re here.”

He continued to have some trouble with his heart, kidneys and frostbite, but doctors said they think he will recover. He remained in the hospital Saturday.

Knapinski had left for a snowy hike with a friend on the morning of Nov. 7. His friend planned to ski down the mountain to Camp Muir, while Knapinski was going to snowshoe to Paradise.

“I was pretty close to the end [of the trail]. . . . Then it turned to whiteout conditions, and I couldn’t see anything,” Knapinski told the Seattle Times in a recent phone interview. The last thing he remembers is taking baby steps down the mountain, surrounded by white.