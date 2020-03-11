The companies said the deal would benefit consumers by helping the companies build a better next-generation, 5G wireless network than each could do alone. A federal judge in New York sided with the companies in February. New York decided not to appeal a few days later.
Becerra will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a settlement with the companies.
The merger has been approved by the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission. As part of its deal with the federal government, T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to set up satellite TV company Dish as a new cellular competitor, though it will be a much smaller one.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., must still approve the Justice Department settlement. A California utility board has also not approved the deal yet.
T-Mobile has said that it expects to close the deal as early as April 1. Its Sprint deal would create a new wireless giant that is roughly the size of AT&T and Verizon.
