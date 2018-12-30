ORCUTT, Calif. — California authorities are trying to determine why a Central Coast man stabbed and beat his sister, mother and a third person to death in their home.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old David Gerald McNabb was shot to death in a confrontation Friday night when deputies entered the home in the town of Orcutt.

McNabb had been a sheriff’s custody deputy from July 2001 until he resigned in March 2012. His record includes a September 2012 arrest in neighboring Ventura County and a 2014 conviction for felony domestic violence.

The victims have been identified as his sister, 34-year-old Nicole McNabb; his mother, 64-year-old Melanie McNabb; and 63-year-old Carlos Echavarria. All lived at the scene.

Orcutt is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

