The baby’s car seat had been improperly installed, investigators said, and was flung out a broken window, KXTL-TV reported.

Ezra was found upside down in the car seat.

His father, Ulizes Benitez, told KXTL-TV that he crawled out of the SUV and searched frantically for his son, who was found by firefighters.

Ezra’s mother was hospitalized with rib, tailbone and pelvis fractures.

The boy’s father and a toddler-aged brother weren’t hurt, authorities said.

