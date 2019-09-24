It also would create a state agency to enforce privacy protections included in a state law that was passed last year and takes effect next January.

That law requires companies to tell consumers, on request, what kind of data they’ve collected. Consumers also can ask firms to delete their information or refrain from selling it.

Tech trade organizations generally opposed the 2018 act.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.