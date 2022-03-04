Hall made an “extremely poor choice,” the judge said, and Arboleda did not deserve to die for evading an officer.
“While he may have violated the law it was no law that carried a sentence of death for him,” the judge said.
A jury convicted Hall in October of assault with a firearm for the shooting of Arboleda, but jurors deadlocked on another and more serious count of voluntary manslaughter.
The case marked the first time a police officer was charged in an on-duty shooting in Contra Costa County, east of San Francisco, and is part of a push by more prosecutors to punish police misconduct after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis set off nationwide calls for social justice.