Police say they were notified Saturday that the boy had also died. Police do not identify juveniles, but a GoFundMe page says the boy’s name was Omar.

The family was struck when an SUV drove onto a sidewalk.

Police say 20-year-old Carlo Navarro of Long Beach was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. It’s not clear if he has an attorney. The jail website shows he was released on bond.

