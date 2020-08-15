Crews managed to stop the fire’s movement down to the desert floor when it flared up Friday afternoon.

The Lake Fire was just 12 percent contained as of Saturday morning, and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred more than 23 square miles of brush and trees. Fire officials said 21 buildings, including at least five homes, had been destroyed.

There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through 2.3 square miles of brush Thursday and was moving away from homes.

Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, east of Los Angeles, before crews controlled it.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Girl, 8, killed by gunfire at party

An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a backyard birthday party for a teenager at an Ohio home, authorities said.

Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The 8-year-old was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Authorities identified the girl Saturday as Mikayla Pickett.

Willie Walker, 62, told the Akron Beacon-Journal that he was hosting an outdoor birthday party for his 15-year-old grandson in his backyard when the shooting occurred.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Right-wing group and foes clash

Members of the far-right Proud Boys group and counterprotesters clashed violently Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests, police said.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

Counterprotesters staged an event in the area at the same time as the Proud Boys’ rally, according to local media reports. When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued. Some fistfights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse.

— Associated Press

Racist images force abrupt end to online school forum: An online forum hosted by the Rochester, N.Y., school district about the upcoming year ended abruptly Saturday after it was flooded with racist remarks and images. Rochester School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small was about 10 minutes into a PowerPoint presentation for more than 200 viewers when someone began covering it with obscene and racist drawings. Then the chat board began to fill with remarks, according to the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester. The district apologized for stopping the forum "due to unsavory characters 'zoom-bombing' the informational meeting."

Philly Naked Bike Ride called off due to coronavirus: The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on this year's Philly Naked Bike Ride. The annual event, which usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites, had been set for later this month. But organizers who had been gearing up for it said the city's covid-19 caseload made them halt their planning. But they had a message for would-be naked riders eager to break free of their home lockdowns: They hope to be back riding in 2021. The naked ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels. Riders pedal a 10-mile course while taking in sights including Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps, featured in the "Rocky" movies.