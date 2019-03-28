CORONA, Calif. — A father jailed on a child abuse charge is now facing a murder count in the death of his missing 8-year-old son, California prosecutors said Thursday.

Bryce McIntosh, 32, was charged with first-degree murder with the special circumstance of torture in the death of Noah McIntosh, said Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

Police in the city of Corona, 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, said they are still looking for the boy but after searching three locations found evidence that Noah McIntosh was killed.

“There is no more trust a child should have than in their parents,” Police Chief George Johnstone told reporters. “It truly is saddening. And it truly tears at our hearts to see this type of case.”

Police said the boy’s mother Jillian Godfrey reported on March 12 that she couldn’t reach her son. Authorities say they searched the father’s apartment and found enough evidence to arrest him and Godfrey and charge both with child abuse.

Police have asked residents to contact them if they saw either parent or a black BMV in the weeks before the boy disappeared.



FILE - This booking photo released on March 14, 2019 by the Corona, Calif., Police Department shows Bryce McIntosh. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Thursday, March 28, 2019 that McIntosh was charged with first-degree murder with the special circumstance of torture in the death of Noah McIntosh. Corona police say they are still looking for the boy but found evidence in searches in Riverside County that he was killed. Police say the boy’s mother, Jillian Godfrey, reported she couldn’t reach him more than two weeks ago. (Corona Police Department via AP, File) (Associated Press)

Residents held a vigil last weekend and hung blue ribbons throughout the community to honor Noah.

McIntosh and Godfrey are both in jail and due to appear in court on April 8. A message seeking comment was left with the public defender’s office.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.