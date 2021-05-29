The California justices ruled the death sentence couldn’t stand because potential jurors were excluded after saying they disagreed with the death penalty.
Peterson, now 48, was convicted in a San Mateo court after his trial was moved from Stanislaus County due to the massive pre-trial publicity that followed the 2002 disappearance of 27-year-old Laci.
— Associated Press
MINNESOTA
Daunte Wright accused of shooting
The mother of a teenager has filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the estate of Daunte Wright, claiming that Wright, who was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer on April 11, shot her son in the head at a north Minneapolis gas station in 2019, leaving him permanently disabled.
Jennifer LeMay filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of her son Caleb JaChin Duane Livingston, 18, whom the lawsuit said is “alive but has no function.” The family no longer lives in Minnesota.
On May 14, 2019, the lawsuit claims, Wright fired a gun at the Full Stop gas station at 1818 N. Lowry Ave in Minneapolis. Livingston, who was visiting from Illinois, had stopped there to fill his tank. After a brief confrontation, he was shot.
— Star Tribune