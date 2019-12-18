The moratorium lasts for a year, and it only covers people who live either inside or next to the perimeter of one of 16 wildfires that burned in California in October.

AD

Thousands of homes have been destroyed in recent years by devastating wildfires across the state. Those claims have cost insurers, who responded by dropping fire insurance policies for many homeowners who live in wildfire-prone areas.

AD

The insurance industry has said annual losses from wildfires are not sustainable.

In California, people who can’t buy home insurance through no fault of their own can purchase plans from a state-mandated insurance pool. But policies sold through the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan are often limited to fire damage, forcing people to purchase separate plans to get coverage for things other than fires.

AD

Last month, Lara ordered the FAIR Plan to begin selling comprehensive policies by June 1 to cover lots of other problems, including theft, water damage, falling objects and liability. He also ordered the plan to double homeowners’ coverage limits to $3 million.

Last week, the California FAIR Plan Association sued Lara, arguing his order is illegal. It said state law only requires the plan to sell basic property insurance. It argued Lara’s order would hurt the private insurance market, which conflicts with the FAIR Plan’s state-mandated goals of encouraging “maximum use” of the “normal insurance market.”

Known as the “insurer of last resort,” the FAIR Plan has been growing in recent years as wildfires have become bigger and more frequent because of climate change.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD