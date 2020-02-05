Marvin Schober, 46, planned to surprise his brother, Capt. Leonard Dimaculangan, at the fire station.
“Those guys are superheroes,” Schober said as he waited with a GoPro camera to capture his brother’s reaction.
The returning firefighters — 18 men and two women — worked on different crews in Australia.
Angeles National Forest sprawls over more than 1,090 square miles (2,823 square kilometers) of the San Gabriel Mountains, which form a wilderness backdrop to metropolitan Los Angeles.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.