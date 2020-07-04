The liftoff and first-stage burn and separation were successful, Rocket Lab said in a statement.
The company said it was investigating the cause of the failure, which followed 11 consecutive successful orbital launches by its Electron rockets.
The main satellite aboard the rocket was intended to demonstrate Canon Electronics Inc.’s Earth-imaging technology.
Before the failure, Rocket Lab said it was planning monthly launches for the remainder of the year and into 2021. Those missions include launches for the U.S. Space Force and NASA.
